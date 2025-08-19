A new aviation start-up is hoping to disrupt the air cargo industry with a line of low-cost, autonomous transport aircraft.

Grid Aero revealed itself on 18 August and unveiled its first aircraft design – the Lifter Lite. The California company describes that aircraft as a “long-range, high-payload, ultra-low-cost cargo drone” with a payload in the range of “thousands of pounds.”

Chief executive Arthur Dubois describes the Lifter Lite as a “pickup truck of the skies.”

“This is a rugged, mission-flexible aircraft that combines autonomy with tough, modular hardware,” Dubois says. “The shift from massive, expensive platforms to distributed fleets of smart, affordable systems is long overdue – and essential for the future of global logistics.”

Dubois has an engineering background, with previous experience at electric aircraft developer Joby and autonomous aviation developer Xwing, which has also focused on unmanned cargo delivery using a modified Cessna Grand Caravan.

Notably, Grid Aero envisions the Lifter Lite as a dual-use platform for both commercial and defence applications. The company’s chief strategy officer Alex Kroll is former US Air Force test pilot.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Grid Aero says the Lifter Lite aircraft will be capable of carrying “thousands of pounds for thousands of miles” Source: Grid Aero Grid Aero says the Lifter Lite aircraft will be capable of carrying “thousands of pounds for thousands of miles” Source: Grid Aero Grid Aero says the Lifter Lite aircraft will be capable of carrying “thousands of pounds for thousands of miles” Source: Grid Aero 1/3 show caption

A rendering of the twin-engined Lifter Lite released by Grid Aero shows the turboprop aircraft making a conventional runway landing, flanked by a camouflage-clad solider.

Multiple military officers are listed as advisers to the company, including two retired generals from the US Air Force and a lieutenant colonel from the British Army.

“Grid Aero delivers a uniquely scalable and rapidly deployable airborne logistics solution. One that addresses the tyranny of distance with the agility and speed our legacy systems lack,” says Leo Kosinski, a former three-star general who oversaw logistics for the USAF, and now advises Grid Aero.

Kosinski notes the challenge of logistically supporting military operations in the Indo-Pacific, claiming that Grid Aero represents the only “US-based capability that is operationally credible.”

A number of US firms are developing uncrewed cargo aircraft specifically to support military logistics in the Western Pacific, including Piasecki, Near Earth Autonomy and Airbus US Space & Defense.

However, those efforts are focused on runway independent, vertical take-off and landing aircraft able to provide ship-to-shore logistics, either via unmanned quadcopters or by modifying conventional rotorcraft for autonomous operations.

By contrast, Grid Aero is apparently targeting a niche of longer-range flights and heavier payload capacity, opting for a conventional take-off and landing design.

Images of a Lifter Lite prototype show a single, high-wing configuration with two wing-mounted turboprop engines. Although Grid Aero has not offered specific figures, the company says the aircraft will be capable of carrying “thousands of pounds for thousands of miles.”

The US Air Force Research Laboratory has contributed development funding to Grid Aero, including a so-called Direct to Phase II grant for small businesses that have already funded an initial round of research and engineering development.

Grid Aero says it has secured $6 million in seed funding, primarily through venture capital markets.

On the commercial side, the company says it will target what it calls the “underserved short-haul cargo sector where conventional airfreight economics break down.”

This could include flights into unprepared or high-risk locations that would not normally be viable for conventionally piloted transport aircraft.

Grid Aero was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in the California Bay Area city of San Leandro.