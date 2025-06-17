Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) and lessor AerCap have entered negotiations to establish a CFM International Leap engine joint venture aimed at the MRO provider’s “Premier Leap” customers.

The two businesses said at Paris air show on 17 June that they are aiming to build on an existing relationship to jointly own and manage an unspecified number of Leap-1A and Leap-1B engines, which power some Airbus A320neo-family aircraft and all Boeing 737 Max jets respectively.

This will enable “uninterrupted” operations for customers while engines are in the shop, AFI KLM E&M says.

“In a Leap spare market where access to spares will be key for operators, by pooling our respective strengths in engine leasing and MRO services, we are enhancing our ability to support Leap engine operators with greater flexibility and operational continuity,” says Anne Brachet, executive vice-president of AFI KLM E&M.

The joint venture is subject to regulatory approvals, AFI KLM E&M states.