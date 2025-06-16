ANA Holdings has firmed orders for 27 Airbus narrowbodies, including Japan’s first A321XLRs, alongside 15 Embraer 190-E2s and 28 Boeing aircraft.

The Japanese group first revealed its intent to place a firm order 24 A321neos, three A321XLRs, 15 E190-E2s, 18 787-9s and 10 737 Max 8s in February. It finalised deals for those aircraft during Paris air show on 16 June.

ANA’s low-cost unit Peach Aviation is set to debut the A321XLR in Japan when it receives its first example of the long-range narrowbody, while it will also operate 10 of the A321neos. The remaining 10 A321neos will be operated by mainline carrier ANA.

The Embraer deal includes options for five more of the type.

ANA says the aircraft will be deployed in its domestic and international networks.

It previously disclosed that the 13 A321neo-family jets destined for Peach will be powered by CFM International Leap-1A engines.