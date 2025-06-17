Norwegian is to purchase 11 spare CFM International Leap-1B engines to support its Boeing 737 Max 8 fleet.

The European low-cost carrier said on 17 June that the engines will boost its “operational resilience” in a “cost-efficient manner”.

It expects deliveries in the 2027-2028 timeframe.

The 11 engines will add to the two spare Leap-1Bs that Norwegian already owns.

The carrier had 25 737 Max 8s in its fleet at the end of the first quarter, alongside 64 737-800s. It expects to begin receiving Max 8s from an order for 50 of the type later this year.

Norwegian’s decision follows an announcement by Ryanair on 10 June that it is purchasing 30 spare Leap-1B engines to support its Max 8-200 fleet.