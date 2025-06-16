Cockpit glazing not only has to withstand extreme pressure and temperature variations and other environmental factors, it also has to guarantee an unrestricted view at all times, even under the most difficult conditions. Mecaplex and Plexiweiss have many years of experience in aircraft transparencies and also the expertise and capacity to offer a wide range of functionalities for all shapes and sizes of cockpit glazing. The available functions include anti-fog, anti-scratch, rain-repellency and many more.

Permanently effective anti-fog functionality

Particularly during the take-off phase, when climbing or descending, strong temperature gradients can form between the inside and outside of the glazing. Without suitable countermeasures, moisture quickly condenses on the inside, which can lead to fogging and thus to impaired visibility. The high-quality anti-fog function from Mecaplex and Plexiweiss mitigates this risk by changing the surface tension by means of a coating so that moisture does not condense in the form of droplets, but is distributed as an even, transparent film. Visibility is maintained without the need for additional measures such as heating elements or blowers.

High durability and scratch resistance

A special additional feature of the Mecaplex and Plexiweiss anti-fog coating is its high resistance to scratches, such as those that can occur when cleaning the glazing. Even in situations where pilots wear a helmet and may touch the glazing with it, the coating still provides protection. Unlike many other solutions, this anti-fog function is permanently retained and the cockpit windshield and cabin windows can be easily cleaned if necessary.

Pilots depend on a clear view to the outside in every phase of flight - not only for navigation, but also for visual surveillance of weather conditions, other aircraft, or the runway. A fogged windscreen can cost crucial seconds in an emergency. The anti-fog functionality also ensures greater system reliability, as it keeps the windscreen and cabin windows clear even when the aircraft is parked with the air conditioning switched off. This reduces maintenance costs and improves operational readiness. For manufacturers and operators, this is not only a safety benefit, but also an economic advantage.

Four additional functionalities for more comfort and safety

In addition to the anti-fog and anti-scratch effect, which is achieved by special coatings on the inner pane surface, Mecaplex and Plexiweiss also offer more functionalities for increased safety and comfort. These include a solar protection coating to reduce the amount of heat entering the cockpit, which is applied to the outer windscreen. Depending on the intensity of the sun, this can reduce air conditioning usage and significantly improve thermal comfort for the pilot.

Another innovation for the outer pane surface is a rain-repellent coating. While most available solutions have a temporary effect here, the coating developed by Mecaplex and Plexiweiss achieves a permanent effect thanks to its high resistance to erosion by sand, dust and rain. This ensures the best possible visibility even in adverse weather conditions and guarantees increased safety in the long term.

Triboelectric charging of glazing can be a significant safety issue, particularly at very high airspeeds. To counteract this, Mecaplex and Plexiweiss applies a conductive metal oxide coating on the outer pane surface, which safely dissipates the electrical charge to the earthing points on the aircraft fuselage. This functionality improves safety standards without compromising the optical clarity or weight of the cockpit glazing.

As a fourth functionality, Mecaplex and Plexiweiss offer an anti-reflective coating for inner panes to eliminate disturbing reflections in the glazing and thus minimise the risk of human or technical misjudgement.

Functionalities for all sizes and shapes of cockpit glazing

Mecaplex and Plexiweiss have state-of-the-art production conditions for the customised development and production of all types of aircraft glazing. The centrepiece is a system that is capable of coating all sizes and shapes of transparencies, even in large quantities. In addition to polymer coatings, this also includes metal oxide coatings that could even fulfil ‘stealth’ requirements. The work is carried out in an ISO Class 5 cleanroom, thus guaranteeing the very highest quality standards in the aviation industry.

About Mecaplex and Plexiweiss

Mecaplex, based in Switzerland, and Plexiweiss, with facilities in Germany and the Czech Republic, are among the leading manufacturers of transparencies for all types of aircraft. The spectrum ranges from canopies to cockpit glazing, cabin windows, light covers and customised composite parts. All services from conception through design, development, testing, series production and aftersales are offered from a single source. Thanks to the use of the latest technologies and decades of experience, the innovative transparencies stand for maximum functionality and long-lasting quality. The group of companies is part of the Swiss Glas Trösch Group, with a total of around 6,000 employees at 70 locations worldwide.

mecaplex.ch

plexiweiss.de

plexiweiss.cz