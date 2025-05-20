Serbian business aviation specialist Prince Aviation is powering up its maintenance capabilities following the opening of a new hangar at Belgrade airport last September.

Prince Aviation executive director Vladimir Jovanovic says the opening of the new hangar enables the 35-year-old company to progress MRO capabilities developed over many years as part of its wide-ranging portfolio of business aviation activities.

“This is the expansion of the capabilities and the experience gained over time, as we have the unique combination of being an aircraft owner, operator, maintenance facility, and training organisation for pilots and technicians.

”When you combine all that in one, we have a perfect blend to offer to aircraft owners and operators what they need,” he says.

“Now with the opening of the new hangar, we finally have something that nobody else in Europe has.”

Prince’s chief operating officer Djordji Petrovic adds: “This is the first green-field investment on Belgrade airport in the last 40 years, and with this facility we can accommodate nine mid-sized jets.”

Added to its existing facility, it means Prince now has capability to handle around 15 aircraft, giving it additional flexibility to reduce turnaround times.

During EBACE, Prince disclosed it has become the first company in southeast Europe to implement the Automated Tool Control Level 5 system from Snap-on for managing aircraft maintenance.

“What is important with Snap-on tool control is we have recognised that as the company has grown we need to maintain the quality of the work performed, “ explains Petrovic. “So this is a step to it, by having the highest level of the hand tool control possible on the market.”