Saudi Arabian lessor AviLease and ambitious start-up Riyadh Air both placed commitments for Airbus A350 aircraft on the first day of the Paris air show.

AviLease is taking 22 Airbus A350F cargo jets as part of an order for up to 77 Airbus aircraft. The deal also covers 55 A320neo-family models, a mix of A320neos and A321neos, but not the long-range XLR. No decision has been made on the single-aisle engines.

Deliveries of the aircraft begin in 2030 and run to 2033.

It marks the lessor’s first direct order with the European airframer, coming after it signed for up to 30 Boeing 737 Max 8s earlier this year.

The lessor emerged three years ago as part of the Saudi government’s effort to build a strong air transport business as part of a broad strategic economic programme for the kingdom.

Riyadh Air meanwhile disclosed an order for up to 50 Airbus A350-1000s, bringing the total number of aircraft in the carrier’s backlog to 182. It comprises 25 firm aircraft with purchase rights for another 25. All A350-1000s are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.

As a result of the agreement, Riyadh Air – which is aiming to begin services this year after it obtained its air operator’s certificate – will have a mixed fleet of A350s, Boeing 787s and Airbus A320neo-family jets.

Chief executive Tony Douglas says the A350 deal is an important statement of intent. “Having now completed our initial three aircraft orders, we are in a position to fulfil our ambitious network goals,” he says.

The deals mark the first commercial aircraft commitments announced at Le Bourget this year, at which expectations for aircraft orders have been downgraded after events in India last week.

The crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 on 12 June means Boeing’s commercial presence at the the event is likely to be minimal, with any order announcements likely pushed behind closed doors.