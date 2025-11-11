The crews of two widebody aircraft did not recognise reduced runway length operations at Melbourne airport in September 2023, with both aircraft making runway excursions before taking off.

The incidents, which the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) classifies as “serious”, both occurred at night 11 days apart.

At the time, runway 34 was temporarily shortened by 1,568m (5,144ft) to facilitate resurfacing works.

The first incident involved a Malaysia Airlines Airbus A330-300 (9M-MTL) departing for Kuala Lumpur on 7 September 2023, the second a Bamboo Airways 787-9 (VN-A819) bound for Hanoi on 18 September.

In both incidents, the jets passed close overhead workers and vehicles at the end of the runway. While there were no physical injuries to workers and both aircraft continued safely to their destinations, one worker reported a stress-related injury from the proximity of the aircraft.

“The flight crew of each aircraft reported that they did not recognise that reduced runway length operations would be in effect at the time of departure and used the normal, full-length of runway 34 for their take-off performance calculations,” says the ATSB.

“The resulting reduced-thrust engine settings extended the aircraft take-off runs beyond the temporary runway end.”

Nonetheless, the ATSB found that both crews had been notified about the runway work. Both crews also had an expectation that dispatchers would have highlighted the reduced runway situation, but dispatchers did not specifically emphasise this.

Moreover, the Bamboo Airways crew was under significant workload due to delays and aircraft power outages.

The ATSB notes that the risk controls to prevent runway excursion were mainly procedural through a NOTAM – notice to airmen.

As a result of the incident, both carriers updated procedures and guidance for dispatchers. Airservices Australia is examining three change proposals to air traffic control procedures for providing essential aerodrome information during runway works, expected to be implemented in March 2026.

Additionally, ICAO has introduced amendments to Annex 14 requiring high-conspicuity orange unserviceability signage for temporary runway changes.

During the 7 September incident, there were 235 passengers and 12 crew aboard the Malaysia Airlines A330. On 11 September, the Bamboo Airways 787 was carrying 199 passengers and 13 crew.