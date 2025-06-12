An Air India Boeing 787-8 has crashed after taking off from Ahmedabad on a service to London Gatwick.

According to flight tracking sites, the aircraft bears registration VT-ANB, and the accident happened in the early afternoon.

Air India confirms that flight AI171 was involved in an incident but has yet to provide more details.

“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025,” says the airline.

Media reports from India suggest that were 242 aboard the aircraft, comprising 230 passengers and 12 crew, but Air India has yet to confirm this figure.

Images on Indian news web sites show a vast plume of black smoke rising into the sky, apparently from the crashed aircraft. The weather appears clear.

VT-ANB is powered by two GE Aerospace GEnx engines. It was delivered in January 2014.