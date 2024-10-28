Russian investigators are probing an accident involving an Antonov An-2 which came down near Essentuki in the far south of the country.

Four of the nine occupants were injured – with three hospitalised – when the aircraft lost height, crashing into rough ground close to a highway.

The Interstate Aviation Committee identifies the airframe as RA-33623, from an entity called Aviakhim Yugtost 26.

It says it has formed a commission to investigate the crash.

Russian emergency situations ministry images from the scene of the accident, on 27 October, show the aircraft was substantially damaged.

Video footage captured by a vehicle-mounted camera travelling along the highway shows the aircraft at low height, and descending near an overpass, before its left wing appears to collide with a tall light pole.

Essentuki is about 100km north of the Russian-Georgian border.