The American Airlines Boeing 737 Max involved in the 26 July incident at Denver suffered two blown tyres at take-off and a hydraulic leak that caused a fire, according to a source familiar with the incident.

The aircraft had been accelerating along Denver’s runway 34L and had nearly reached its take-off speed when the outboard tyre on jet’s left-side main gear failed, says the source, who declines to be identified because the investigation is ongoing.

The incident involved American flight 3023 from Denver to Miami.

As seen on video posted to social media, the first blown tire separated from the aircraft and rolled forward of the jet as the pilots aborted the take-off. It is unclear if the wheel also separated.

The second, inboard tire on the left-side main gear then also failed, likely amid extreme heat and friction caused by heavy braking, the source says. Additionally, one of the 737 Max’s hydraulic lines failed, spraying hydraulic fluid, which ignited.

After the jet came to a stop, with a fire burning near the left-side gear, passengers and crew evacuated via right-side emergency slides and through right-side mid-cabin exits onto the right wing.

Images posted to social media show the jet apparently supported on the left side by its left CFM International Leap-1B turbofan and the damaged remains of its left-side main gear. The right-side main gear shows no apparent damage.

Asked to comment, the Federal Aviation Administration reiterates a prior statement, saying the 737 Max 8 suffered “a possible landing gear incident during departure from Denver International Airport around 2:45 pm local time” on 26 July.

The agency is investigating.

American issued a statement saying the 737 Max “experienced a mechanical issue on take-off” that “involved an aircraft tyre and flames”.

“The combination of blown tires and the deceleration of the aircraft during braking resulted in a minor isolated brake fire that was quickly extinguished by the Denver Fire Department,” it says.

American says one passenger was transported to the hospital with “a minor injury”.

Tyres operated in hot conditions can soften and wear faster, requiring that they be replaced more frequently. Much of the USA has been under a recent heat wave, with temperatures at Denver International exceeding 34°C (93°F) on 26 July, according to the US National Weather Service,

Taxiing can also cause tires to get hot.

Prior to the incident, after leaving the gate at Denver, the American jet had taxied back and forth across the sprawling Denver airport for roughly 1.5h before beginning its take-off roll.