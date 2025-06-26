Indian investigators have commenced analysis of cockpit-voice and flight-data recorder information from the Air India Boeing 787-8 which crashed at Ahmedabad.

Both combined flight recorders from the twinjet have ben transferred to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s laboratory in Delhi.

The Indian civil aviation ministry says the recorders – one installed in the forward section of the fuselage, and the other in the rear – were securely transported from Ahmedabad by a military aircraft and reached the laboratory on 24 June.

Data extraction commenced on the same day, says the ministry, led by the Indian investigation bureau with support from the US National Transportation Safety Board.

The memory module from the forward recorder was “successfully accessed and its data downloaded”, the ministry says.

“Analysis of [recorded cockpit-voice and flight-data information] is underway,” it adds. “These efforts aim to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the accident and identify contributing factors to enhance aviation safety and prevent future occurrences.”

Air India’s flight AI171, bound for London Gatwick, came down about 30s after take-off from Ahmedabad on 12 June.