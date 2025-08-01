The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has opened an investigation into a landing gear overspeed incident involving an Alliance Airlines Embraer E190.

The aircraft (VH-A2T) was operating on behalf of QantasLink as flight QF1851 from Cairns to Brisbane on 24 July, when the incident occurred.

The ATSB says that during the flight crew did not complete the after-take-off checklist, and the landing gear “remained extended”.

“The crew subsequently identified that the gear remained extended and retracted it at a speed above the maximum landing gear retraction speed,” adds the ATSB, which has classified the incident as serious.

The E190, which is powered by a pair of GE Aerospace CF34-10E6 engines, continued its flight to Brisbane without incident.

The ATSB states that it is now collecting evidence on the incident, and will be interviewing flight crew and reviewing recorded data. It expects to complete investigations by the first quarter of 2026.

According to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium, the E190 (MSN19000179) was built in 2008 and had first operated with JetBlue.

In July 2024, the aircraft was sold to Alliance from lessor Azorra. In May this year, it began operations on behalf of QantasLink, as part of a wet-lease agreement between the carrier and Alliance.

Cirium data indicates Alliance has 40 in-service E190s, with another nine more jets in storage.