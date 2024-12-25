Azerbaijan Airlines indicates a number of survivors from among the 67 occupants on board an Embraer 190 which crashed while operating a service to Grozny.

It says the accident occurred about 3km from Aktau airport in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s emergency situations ministry states that 29 individuals have been taken to hospital.

Video images circulating on social media purportedly show the aircraft in a steep descent, and a right bank, before it strikes the ground in a nose-down attitude, rolling inverted and breaking up.

The carrier says the twinjet was conducting the J28423 service from Baku on 25 December.

Images from the scene identify the aircraft as 4K-AZ65. Powered by GE Aerospace CF34 engines, the airframe was delivered to the airline in 2013.

According to the carrier the aircraft made an “emergency landing”, without elaborating on the circumstances.

“There are survivors who are receiving initial medical assistance,” says the carrier, based on preliminary information.

It states that 62 passengers and five crew members were on board.

“Contacts are being established with the Kazakh authorities,” it adds. “The necessary operational support is being provided by Kazakhstan’s emergency rescue agencies at the scene.”

Kazakhstan’s government says a commission has been established to investigate the cause of the accident.

“The commission was instructed to immediately fly to the scene of the incident, ensure a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the aircraft crash, and take measures to provide priority assistance to the families of the [casualties],” it states.

It says the commission will include the deputy prime minister, the Mangystau regional authorities, as well as representatives from various ministries – among them those for emergency situations, transport, and foreign affairs – and the chief transport prosecutor.