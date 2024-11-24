Passengers have been evacuated from a Yakovlev Superjet 100 operated by Russian carrier Azimuth, after it caught fire upon arrival at Antalya.

Images from the scene circulating on social media show emergency services dealing with an intense blaze on the left side of the aircraft.

Azimuth indicates that the incident involved its flight A45051 from Sochi on 24 November.

It states that the jet experienced a “rough landing” which it attributes to “the result of windshear”.

“The captain decided to evacuate [the aircraft] via inflatable slides,” it says, adding that the occupants were transferred safely to the airport terminal.

“There were no casualties.”

Preliminary indications point to the flight having been operated by RA-89085.

It appears to have landed on Antalya’s runway 36R. Meteorological data from the airport at the time suggests a gusting wind from the northwest in the vicinity.

There is no immediate information on the cause of the fire, nor the extent of damage to the airframe. Superjet 100s are fitted with PowerJet SaM146 engines.