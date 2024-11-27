Russian carrier Azimuth Airlines has disclosed that the fire involving one of its Yakovlev Superjet 100s at Antalya resulted from fuel on the apron spilled from a damaged tank, but insists the aircraft itself did not burn.

The twinjet, operating flight A45051 from Sochi on 24 November, had been stable on its approach, the carrier indicates, but was subjected to “unpredictable windshear” as it landed, causing a hard touchdown.

Azimuth says the captain – the flying pilot, with over 12,500h – kept the aircraft on the runway and brought it to a halt.

“After the aircraft stopped on the runway, flight attendants saw smoke outside on the left side and reported it to the captain,” it states, and the captain decided to order evacuation.

“Aviation fuel ignited on the runway after spilling from a [damaged] fuel tank. The aircraft did not burn.”

Passengers evacuated from the forward right-hand door, away from the hazard. The captain and crew were last to leave, says the carrier.

Firefighters attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

United Aircraft personnel as well as specialists from the airline are assessing the damage to the jet (RA-89085), and Azimuth says it is co-operating with Turkish investigators who are leading the inquiry.

Eighty-nine passengers and six crew members were on board the aircraft. The airline credits the cabin crew’s actions for the absence of injuries during the accident.

While the airline says baggage was not damaged, and later reunited with passengers, video images of the evacuation indicate that a number of people left the aircraft carrying luggage.