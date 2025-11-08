Boeing has recommended that the three operators of the MD-11F suspend flight operations with the type pending safety assessment.

The recommendation follows the 4 November crash of a UPS aircraft in Louisville.

US operators UPS, FedEx and Western Global Airlines all retain an active MD-11F fleet, with a total of some 60 aircraft.

The fleets include both GE Aerospace CF6- and Pratt & Whitney PW4000-powered trijets.

Boeing says safety is the airframer’s “top priority” and is recommending the suspension while “additional engineering analysis” is conducted.

It has not elaborated on the nature of the analysis or the timeframe.

The UPS jet at Louisville shed one of its GE Aerospace CF6 engines during take-off for Honolulu, and came down in an industrial area a few seconds after becoming airborne.

Boeing says its advisory is being made “in an abundance of caution”, adding that it will continue to co-ordinate with the US FAA.