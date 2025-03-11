Brazilian regional carrier Voepass has been grounded over its inability to resolve operational concerns identified by the country’s civil aviation regulator.

Voepass was put under close supervision by regulator ANAC in the aftermath of a fatal ATR 72-500 crash near Sao Paulo last August.

ANAC stationed personnel at the company’s operating and maintenance bases to verify that the carrier was achieving an adequate level of safety.

The regulator subsequently imposed measures on the airline including reduction of its network, increased aircraft-on-ground time for maintenance, and changes in management.

ANAC also demanded implementation of a corrective action plan to address “irregularities”.

But when it conducted further inspections in February, the regulator determined that there was a “systematic failure” by the company’s management system to comply with ANAC’s requirements.

ANAC adds that concerns which had previously been identified – and considered to have been remedied – had recurred.

This amounted to a “breach of trust” in the company’s internal processes given that Voepass’s systems had “lost the capacity to respond” regarding identification and correction of operational risks.

ANAC says it has ordered the temporary suspension of operations, as of 11 March, “until it is proven that [the airline] is able to guarantee the level of safety required”.

Voepass has six aircraft and its network includes 15 destinations plus a small number of charter services.

ANAC has advised passengers affected by the grounding and cancellation of Voepass flights to contact the carrier for reimbursement or rebooking.

Voepass acknowledges the notification from ANAC, although it insists that its fleet is airworthy and capable of conducting flights “in compliance with the strict requirements of safety standards”.

“This decision has an immeasurable impact on thousands of Brazilians who use regional aviation every day and rely on its service,” says the carrier, adding that it will “make every effort to resume operations as soon as possible”.

All passengers affected, it adds, will be dealt with in accordance with the regulations on flight delays and cancellations.