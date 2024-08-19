Brazilian civil aviation regulator ANAC is placing regional carrier Voepass under enhanced operational supervision in the aftermath of the fatal accident involving one of its ATR 72-500 turboprops.

The circumstances of the crash, near Vinhedo outside Sao Paulo on 9 August, have yet to be determined.

But ANAC says that – following the accident, and “considering human factors aspects” – there is a need to “intensify” surveillance and monitoring of the carrier’s services, and establish parameters to “avoid abnormalities” in operation.

The regulator discussed the measures with Voepass representatives on 16 August.

Voepass had notified ANAC, the day before, that an ATR 72-600 operating from Rio Verde to Sao Paulo Guarulhos diverted to Uberlandia as a precaution following an electrical problem.

ANAC says the occurrence did not amount to a failure, but it was nevertheless brought up during the subsequent meeting.

Voepass has insisted that it follows “absolutely all protocols” and that its equipment and procedures comply with the “highest international aviation standards”.

“Under no circumstances do our aircraft take off without strictly complying with the regulations,” it adds, responding to references in Brazilian media to previous events involving its aircraft and condemning “speculation about technical repairs carried out in the past”.

“Only official investigations will be able to determine the cause of the accident,” the carrier stresses, reiterating its commitment to collaborate fully with the inquiry.

Brazilian investigation authority CENIPA has successfully downloaded information about the accident sequence from the flight-data and cockpit-voice recorders.

“Detailed study of the conversations and sounds established in the cockpit and with air traffic control is being carried out,” says CENIPA chief Marcelo Moreno.

He says the audio analysis will include the identification of any alarms which sounded during the event.