Judicial authorities in northern Russia have convicted a pilot of violating air transport safety rules after a landing accident last year which destroyed an Antonov An-26.

The aircraft – owned by UTair Helicopter Services, and operating a charter flight – had been inbound to Utrenny airport from Sabetta on 14 June.

Investigators from the Interstate Aviation Committee concluded that the crew had continued the approach in weather conditions below the minimum established for the airport.

This led to its premature descent and collision with a snow bank 955m (3,130ft) before the runway threshold.

The inquiry found the captain’s decision to continue the flight to Utrenny, despite the availability of information about the poor weather, and the crew’s failure to maintain a stabilised approach – descending below minimum height and failing to execute a go-around in time – contributed to the crash.

According to the Ural transport prosecutor’s office, the district court of Tazovsky considered the criminal case against the captain.

It says the captain “violated piloting techniques”, leading to the An-24’s flying at “unacceptably low altitude” and its left-hand main landing-gear hitting the snow bank.

“As a result of his actions, the aircraft was destroyed,” it adds, causing damage of more than Rb20 million ($248,000).

Following the conviction the court imposed a fine of Rb100,000 and suspended the captain’s right to engage in air transport management activity for one year.

According to the inquiry the captain had accumulated over 10,000h on An-24s and An-26s, with close to 6,500h in command.

Despite the severe damage to the An-26 (RA-26662), there were no serious injuries among the 36 passengers and five crew members.