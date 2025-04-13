Morocco’s transport ministry has initiated an investigation into a landing accident which destroyed a Hawker 800XPi executive jet at Fez’s Saiss airport.

The aircraft was being operated by Air Ocean Maroc on a service from Marrakech on 11 April.

According to the ministry, the jet “veered off the runway” during the landing, at about 16:10, and “collided with the airport perimeter wall”.

“This collision caused significant damage to the aircraft,” it adds.

The jet – which the ministry identifies as CN-TKC – had been inbound to runway 09 which has a length of 3,200m.

Three crew members, plus an individual on the ground, were injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“All necessary measures will be taken to shed light on this accident and ensure air transport safety,” says the ministry.

Air Ocean Maroc, based in the capital Rabat, offers private charter and air ambulance services.

Meteorological data from the airport at the time of the accident indicates good visibility and light crosswinds from the left.