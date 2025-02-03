Korean investigators probing the Air Busan Airbus A321 fire at Gimhae airport have started an on-site inspection of the aircraft, having opted against removing the fuel beforehand.

The aircraft, which was preparing for departure to Hong Kong on 28 January, suffered extensive damage to its fuselage.

It had been docked at international apron stand 55L which, according to the aeronautical information publication for Gimhae airport, is almost adjacent to a fire station located just 150m to the south.

While the wings were untouched, the aircraft’s tanks were loaded with 16,300kg (35,900lb) of fuel, presenting a potential explosion hazard to investigators.

Korean accident investigators carried out a risk assessment in co-operation with French counterparts and other specialised agencies, including a safety check of the fuselage and cargo compartment.

Although the decision was made not to drain the fuel, other components such as oxygen tanks have been removed, and passenger baggage retrieved from the cargo hold.

As a result, the Korean transport ministry says, the on-site inspection commenced on 3 February.

“Collected evidence was photographed, catalogued, classified and visually analysed,” it adds. This evidence will be transferred to investigative facilities for identification and examination.

“It is expected that it will take a considerable amount of time to complete,” the ministry says.

Members of a fire investigation committee are conducting preliminary work to determine the cause of the blaze, including gathering statements from witnesses, CCTV footage, and information from the flight recorders.

Investigators will carry out 3D imaging of the A321 and, once complete, the airframe will be covered by a tent for protection.

All 176 passengers and crew members escaped the fire, with only minor injuries sustained during the evacuation.