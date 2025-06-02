Switzerland’s air navigation service, Skyguide, has revealed that air traffic controllers have experienced loss of radar displays on several recent occasions.

Skyguide says the “latent technical problem” has resulted in seven malfunctions of the system which provides radar imaging – with the loss of the display “for a few seconds” at individual controller positions.

It says the issue has primarily affected Geneva air traffic control, although It insists that the safety of aircraft “was not endangered at any time”.

Approach capacity at Geneva airport is being temporarily reduced by 20% on 2 June until a solution can be implemented.

Skyguide says this reduction is a “precautionary measure”.

It points out that it has “already taken measures” to remedy the technical issue and plans to update the affected systems in Geneva and then Zurich.

Skyguide acknowledges that the measure could lead to “inconvenience” for passengers and adds that it has established a task force to assess the situation. The organisation recently undertook an overhaul of airspace at Zurich aimed at reducing the risk of infringements.