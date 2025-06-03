Switzerland’s air navigation service, Skyguide, has lifted a capacity restriction at Geneva airport imposed after air traffic controllers experienced instances of losing radar display information.

Skyguide had introduced a precautionary 20% reduction in approach capacity on 2 June.

But it says it restored normal services on 3 June after successfully updating software intended to address a “latent technical problem” behind seven recent malfunctions of the system providing radar imaging – causing the loss of display data “for a few seconds” at individual controller positions.

The issue primarily affected Geneva air traffic control, although Skyguide insists that the safety of aircraft “was not endangered at any time”.

Skyguide plans to update affected systems at Zurich as well as Geneva. The organisation recently undertook an overhaul of airspace at Zurich aimed at reducing the risk of infringements.