Preliminary reports from Brazil are indicating that a Gol Boeing 737 Max 8 has aborted take-off from Rio de Janeiro after hitting a vehicle on the runway.

The incident occurred at around 22:00 on 11 February as the aircraft was departing for Forteleza.

Brazilian media are quoting airport operator RIOgaleao as stating that the incident involved a maintenance vehicle.

The airport operator says none of those involved was injured and all passengers disembarked the jet.

It adds that the scene is being preserved for Brazilian investigation authority CENIPA to probe the circumstances.

Brazilian publication O Globo says the event involved flight G31674.

Video footage circulating on social media, purportedly captured by a passenger during the take-off run, suggests a thump was heard during acceleration and the aircraft began veering to the right of the runway.

Footage provisionally identifies the aircraft involved as PS-GPP. The extent of any damage to the twinjet, or the vehicle, is unclear.

While the occurrence took place at night, good visibility prevailed, with no adverse weather, according to meteorological data for the airport at the time stated.