Images circulating on social media are purporting to show an in-flight fire in an overhead luggage bin which led a Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A320 to divert to Fuzhou.

The aircraft had been bound for Hong Kong from Hangzhou on 20 March.

Several Chinese outlets are reporting that the fire broke out in the luggage compartment and cabin crew and passengers extinguished it with the aid of bottled water.

The video footage apparently capturing the incident shows smoke in the cabin, and the compartment suffering damage.

Flight HX115 diverted to Fuzhou, landing at around 14:00.

Neither Hong Kong Airlines nor the airport authorities have issued statements on the occurrence.

While the source of the fire has yet to be formally determined, several carriers in the Asia-Pacific region have recently tightened regulations on carriage of lithium-ion battery devices including power banks, following the Air Busan A321 fire at Gimhae in January.