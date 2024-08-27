Russian investigators are probing an accident shortly after take-off involving an Antonov An-2 during which the aircraft came down in Siberian woodland.

It had departed the settlement of Solnechny, in the Sakha republic, on 24 August bound for Kapitonovka some 460km to the northwest.

Eleven occupants were on board, including three crew members.

According to the local regional division of the emergency situations ministry, there is evidence the aircraft experienced engine failure.

Russia’s Interstate Aviation Committee identifies the airframe a RA-33305, and the owner as a gold-mining firm, Zoloto Ynykchan.

The company, located in Solnechny, indicates it has two An-2s in its fleet.

According to the Yakutsk transport department arm of the federal Investigative Committee, the An-2 suffered a “technical malfunction” but all on board survived the “emergency landing” some 5km from the departure point.

It states that a “range of investigative actions” is under way aimed at establishing the cause of the accident.