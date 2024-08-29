Italian investigators have opened a probe into a Boeing 767-300ER freighter which suffered a tail-strike while landing at Milan Malpensa.

The twinjet suffered structural damage to the fuselage underside during the 27 August event, states investigation authority ANSV.

It says neither of the pilots – the only occupants – was injured.

Operated by DHL Aviation, the aircraft had conducted its approach to runway 35R following a service from Manama in Bahrain.

ANSV says it has commenced a safety inquiry into the accident and has already retrieved the 767’s flight recorders as part of its evidence-gathering process.

The authority has yet to disclose any findings about the event, which occurred at 20:55.

Meteorological data for Malpensa at the time indicates difficult weather conditions, with thunderstorms and rain in the vicinity, reduced visibility, and a crosswind from the east gusting to 37kt.

ANSV has identified the 767 involved as A9C-DHAA, a GE Aerospace CF6-powered airframe which was originally delivered to American Airlines as a passenger jet in 2003 and converted to a cargo model in 2021.