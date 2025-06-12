An Airbus A220-300 operated by JetBlue Airways left the runway after landing at Boston Logan International airport, stopping in a grassy area after turning off the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirms it is investigating JetBlue flight 312 from Chicago to Boston, which skidded into a grassy area at 11:55 local time.

Images circulating on social media show the jet with its nose and main landing gears in the grass, with emergency vehicles surrounding the aircraft.

JetBlue says that no injuries to passengers or crew were reported from the runway excursion. Passengers exited the aircraft on stairs and moved to the terminal on a bus.

”We will conduct a full investigation of the incident and will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand the cause,” the airline says.

Meanwhile, Boston Logan experienced inbound flight delays averaging about 2h during the afternoon of 12 June as the incident disrupted both arrivals and departures, according to flight-tracking platform FlightAware.

The A220 – marked with tail number N3242J – rolled off Airbus’ production line in Mobile, Alabama in December. The twinjet is powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1500G turbofans.