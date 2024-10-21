Investigators in Papua New Guinea are probing a runway excursion which damaged a De Havilland DHC-6-300 Twin Otter during take-off from Kairik airport.

The aircraft, operated by Kobio Aviaiton, had been bound for Mount Hagen on 19 October.

According to the PNG accident investigation commission, the aircraft had informed air traffic services that it was taxiing for departure.

“However, the aircraft failed to report its departure out of Kairik,” it adds.

Air traffic services declared an emergency and subsequently confirmed that the turboprop had suffered a runway excursion.

The commission says the aircraft “veered to the left of the runway and impacted a drainage ditch”.

It came to rest perpendicular to the runway and adjacent to vegetation, apparent damage to its left wing-tip and nose.

Five occupants including two pilots and three passengers were on board, the aircraft. There are no indications of injuries.

Investigators will examine piloting techniques, weather, aircraft maintenance and the condition of the airport’s runway, the commission states.

It identifies the Twin Otter involved as P2-KAL, originally delivered to a US-registered company in 1980.