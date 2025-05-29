Korea’s government has imposed fines on three carriers over maintenance lapses, as it continues to pursue a safety crackdown on the air transport sector.

Fines totalling more than W3.5 billion ($2.6 million) are being imposed on T’way Air and Jeju Air, as well as flag-carrier Korean Air, for violation of aviation safety regulations.

Eight aircraft maintenance technicians will also have licences temporarily suspended.

All the occurrences related to maintenance procedures on Boeing 737-800 or Airbus A330-300 jets.

Jeju Air was found to have exceeded pre- and post-flight inspection periods for two aircraft, as well as not following proper fault investigation procedures, resulting in recurring failures.

The ministry says T’way carried out crack inspections on three engines at an “arbitrarily set” interval, rather than following the manufacturer’s standard. There were also violations relating to hydraulic filters and altered maintenance records.

Korean Air was similarly found to have deviated from procedures during flap component work.

“We will strictly punish cases to prevent recurrence,” says the ministry, adding that it will “continue to crack down” on violation of regulations that could affect aviation safety, by strengthening supervision of maintenance and operations.

Korea’s government has been focusing on aviation safety following the fatal Jeju Air 737-800 landing accident at Muan in December last year and an Air Busan Airbus A321 fire at Gimhae a month later.