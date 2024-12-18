Nigerian investigators are probing an apparent dual-engine power loss involving a Hawker 900XP business jet bound for the Ghanaian capital Accra.

The aircraft had departed Abuja on 6 December and had been climbing through 24,000ft towards 28,000ft when the crew reported an indication from the right-hand engine.

Hawker 900XPs are powered by Honeywell TFE731-50R engines.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau says the crew requested to return to Abuja when the aircraft was some 85nm southwest of the city.

It was cleared to descend to 19,000ft but, while passing 23,000ft, the right-hand engine lost power.

As the aircraft approached Abuja, at around 5,000ft, the crew declared an emergency stating that they had lost the left-hand engine.

But the jet nevertheless managed to land safely about 20min after the initial decision to return.

None of the four occupants – three crew members and a passenger – was injured, says the bureau.

It describes the event as a “serious incident”, identifying the airframe involved as 5N-KAL, operated by Fly Bird.

“[We have] launched an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the engine malfunction and the subsequent loss of both engines,” it adds.

No further details regarding the potential reasons for the occurrence have been released.