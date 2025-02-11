Fire department officials have confirmed one fatality from a collision at Scottsdale airport after a Learjet 35A experienced a runway excursion and struck a parked Gulfstream G200.

The Learjet touched down on runway 21 but veered off the left side and continued towards an apron outside the Southwest Jet Center.

It hit the G200’s right-hand fuselage aft of the starboard wing, the momentum of the impact causing the G200 to be pushed several metres along the ground.

The Learjet appears to have lost part of its landing-gear during the excursion.

Southwest Jet Center, a private business aviation hangar, is located about 3,500ft along runway 21, on its southern side. The runway has a length of 8,249ft.

Scottsdale airport’s aviation planning and outreach co-ordinator Kelly Kuester, speaking during a briefing, said a midsize business jet, upon arrival, had collided with another midsize business jet parked on private property.

The runway was temporarily closed while emergency services attended the scene.

City of Scottsdale fire department public information officer Dave Folio stated that the airport fire station had received an alert at 14:39 on 10 February.

A foam firefighting vehicle crew reaching the scene requested additional support including precautionary hazmat units for the surrounding buildings.

Folio says five individuals were involved in the accident, with one being fatally injured and two transferred to hospital for immediate medical attention.

Both executive jets are US-registered, the G200 as N199DF and the Learjet as N81VN.

US FAA charts for Scottsdale airport indicate the airport fire station is adjacent to the Southwest Jet Center. NOTAM information for the airport states that part of taxiway B in the vicinity of the Jet Center has been closed following the accident.