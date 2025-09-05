Runway “arrestor” systems helped stop two business jets involved in runway overruns at US airports on 3 September, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The agency says the jets overran the runways and plowed into “engineered material arrestor systems” (EMAS), which are located at the ends of some runways and are manufactured from material that crushes under aircraft wheels.

One incident occurred at Boca Raton airport in Florida, where a Bombardier Challenger 300 rolled from the runway onto the arrestor system while landing. None of the four people on aboard were seriously injured.

A runway arrestor system stopped a Bombardier Challenger 300 that overran the runway at Boca Raton airport on 3 September Source: Federal Aviation Administration A Gulfstream G150 was slowed by an EMAS system during a runway overrun at Chicago Executive airport on 3 September Source: Federal Aviation Administration A Gulfstream G150 was slowed by an EMAS system during a runway overrun at Chicago Executive airport on 3 September Source: Federal Aviation Administration

The Challenger (registration N776CJ) was operated by Jet Linx and had landed after a flight from Las Vegas, according to the FAA and flight data from Flightradar24.com.

The other incident occurred at Chicago Executive airport and involved a Gulfstream G150 (registration N776CJ) operated by Priester Aviation, according to the sources.

Two people were aboard the jet, which had arrived from Baltimore, and neither were seriously injured.

“Yesterday’s incidents in Chicago and Boca Raton clearly demonstrate the lifesaving value of EMAS technology,” says FAA administrator Bryan Bedford. “These two systems did exactly what they’re designed to do – stop aircraft safely when they go off the runway. This technology is making a real difference in preventing serious accidents.”

The arrestor systems are made of concrete block or silica foam and installed at the ends of runways – typically those that, due to land constraints, have little safety space at their ends.

“If an aircraft were to overrun the runway, the tires would sink into the crushable lightweight material, causing the aircraft to slow down and safely come to a stop,” says an FAA video.

The arrestor systems are installed at the ends of 118 runways at 69 US airports and have stopped 24 aircraft, the agency says.

The first EMAS system was installed at New York’s John F Kennedy International airport in 1996.