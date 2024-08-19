Russian investigators have indicated that insufficient crew experience of landing in poor conditions contributed to a Bombardier CRJ200’s runway excursion at Ekaterinburg two months ago.

Operated by UVT Aero, the aircraft (RA-67156) had been arriving from Tobolsk on 29 June.

It conducted an approach to runway 26R in reduced visibility and light rain, with crosswind from the right gusting to 25kt.

Russian federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia, in a 16 August bulletin, states that the entire length of the runway was wet with up to 3mm of precipitation and coefficient of friction of 0.45.

After touchdown the aircraft rolled along the runway but veered off to the right some 2,600m from the threshold, coming to rest after travelling 10m along grass.

Rosaviatsia says a combination of “ineffective use of reverse-thrust in crosswind conditions on a wet runway” as well as a “belated” response to maintain directional control.

It adds that the crew “probably” attempted asymmetric braking towards the end of the run in an effort to counter the crosswind.

Rosaviatsia attributes the situation to the captain’s “insufficient experience” of carrying out landings in “difficult” circumstances from the left-hand cockpit seat.

While non of the 49 passengers and three crew members was injured, and the aircraft escaped damage, the regulator points out that eight incidents involving runway excursions upon landing have occurred over the first seven months of this year – compared with six for the whole of 2023.

Rosaviatsia had expressed concern, at the beginning of the year, over the number of excursion incidents occurring in Russia.

While there are risks associated with ice and snow during winter, the regulator states that windshear and heavy rain can cause runway contamination in summer and autumn, and information on overrun prevention should be incorporated into recurrent pilot training.