South African investigators have determined that the pilot of a Robinson R44 helicopter did not assess the risk of transporting a live penguin in the cockpit before the aircraft crashed just after lift-off.

None of five occupants – a pilot, three passengers and the penguin – was injured during the 19 January accident, but the helicopter was substantially damaged.

It had flown to Bird Island, off the Eastern Cape, in order for a specialist to carry out an aerial survey. After the survey was completed the R44 landed on the island, and the specialist requested to transport a penguin back to Port Elizabeth’s Stuurman airport.

According to the South African Civil Aviation Authority inquiry, the pilot agreed to the request and the penguin was placed in a cardboard box.

“The pilot conducted a risk assessment of the flight,” it adds. “However, he omitted to include the carriage of the penguin on-board.”

It states that a passenger on the left front seat placed the box, containing the penguin, on his lap and secured it with his hands.

After the pilot started the engine and advanced power to 103rpm, the helicopter lifted off.

But while transitioning about 15m (50ft) above ground, the cardboard box slid off to the right and dropped onto the cyclic pitch control lever.

“As a result, the cyclic pitch control lever advanced to the far right position,” says the inquiry. “The helicopter rolled to the right and the pilot could not recover timeously.”

Its main rotor blades struck the ground and the helicopter (ZS-RJC) came to rest on its starboard side, badly damaged.

“None of the occupants was injured,” the inquiry states. “The penguin was also unharmed.”

Transport of the penguin in the cardboard box was “not conducted in accordance” with civil aviation regulations governing helicopter flight operations, it adds.

Absence of a proper crate for the penguin was unsuitable, creating a dangerous situation, and an evaluation of potential hazards – such as a cargo shift – should have been carried out.