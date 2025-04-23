US regulators have restored Thailand’s Category 1 safety classification, nearly a decade after downgrading its status, enabling the state’s airlines to expand US operations.

Category 1 status means the US FAA – under its international aviation safety assessment programme – considers Thailand’s civil aviation system to be ICAO-compliant.

The FAA downgraded Thailand in 2015, preventing operators from expanding US services or codesharing with US airlines.

Its decision to restore Thailand to Category 1 follows an inspection last November and a notification to correct 36 specific shortcomings ahead of a final assessment in mid-March.

“Thailand was able to correct all deficiencies,” says the country’s civil aviation authority CAAT.

The upgrade, it says, not only restores Thai Airways’ “potential in the global market” but also reaffirms Thailand’s determination to develop sustainable aviation growth.

CAAT director Manat Chavanaprayoon says the regulator needs to take steps to support expansion of US flights, including reviewing the ‘open sky’ agreement, and co-ordinating with the US Transportation Security Administration.

The regulator adds that ICAO is set to undertake an audit around August-September, to determine whether Thailand has effectively implemented crucial parts of its safety oversight programme.

Return to Category 1 status, and particularly the opening of new Thai Airways routes to US destinations, will “greatly benefit the growth of the Thai aviation industry”, says CAAT.

The decision will facilitate operations to other Asian locations, including Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong, it states.

It adds that Thai pilots, who were previously denied employment owing to the FAA restriction, will be able to apply for a greater number of positions with international airlines.

Citizens of Thailand will also have more travel options – in terms of routes, travel times, and competitive prices – leading to lower fares.