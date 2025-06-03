Turkish aviation regulators are instructing carriers to inform passengers that they face possible fines if they unfasten seatbelts after landing, and start retrieving overhead luggage, before the aircraft has parked.

The Turkish directorate general of civil aviation, in a circular, states that there has been a “serious increase” in the number of passengers who stand up after landing, enter the aisle, open overhead lockers and “proceed along the aisle during taxiing”.

This is despite the seatbelt lights remaining illuminated and announcements that the aircraft has not reached its parking position.

The circular says that this risks on-board safety and disregards the “exit priority” of other passengers.

It states that the regulator believes it is necessary to take additional measures to increase passenger awareness that those who unfasten their seatbelts while warnings are still in effect will be subject to a ‘disruptive passenger’ report and “may be penalised” with administrative fines.

Standard passenger announcements in cabin crew handbooks should be revised to reflect the warnings, and put into practice immediately, says the circular.

It recommends an announcement informing passengers that unfastening seatbelts, standing up and opening overhead lockers is “strictly forbidden” before the aircraft has stopped.

Passengers should also be told to respect the disembarkation priority of other passengers, and that those seated should not stand or move into the aisle before their turn to exit – with a warning that non-compliance will be reported and a fine imposed.

Turkey’s regulator has also reminded carriers in the circular that similar announcements should be made regarding the prohibition of smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes.