UK regulators are mandating installation of active carbon monoxide detectors in certain piston-engined light aircraft from the beginning of next year.

The Civil Aviation Authority had formally sought opinions from the general aviation community last year in order to shape its policy on the issue.

Its directive requires carriage of active detectors – capable of issuing visual or aural warnings – when operating with passengers on board who are not qualified as pilots. Industry-standard and off-the-shelf detectors will be permitted.

The measure is primarily intended to protect passengers who are less likely to be aware than pilots of the risk from carbon monoxide poisoning, although the regulator strongly advises fitting of detectors regardless.

All piston-engined aircraft are covered by the directive with the exception of single-seat aircraft, those with an open cockpit, and those with only wing-mounted engines.

There are also certain exemptions for aerobatic aircraft and those with engines above or behind the cabin – such as helicopters.

“Carbon monoxide exposure has been linked to fatal accidents and it is vital that extra measures are put in place to save lives,” says CAA interim head of general aviation Hannah Foskett.

The high-profile fatal loss of a Piper PA-46 over the English Channel in 2019 heightened awareness of the risk, and the inquiry identified 15 other UK events since 2000 in which carbon monoxide might have been a factor.

UK investigators probed an accident in September 2009, involving a Nord NC854S, which resulted in fatal injuries to the pilot and passenger – both were found to have unusually elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

While the CAA says an increase in reported carbon monoxide events in recent years is probably due to better reporting, it adds that “there is likely an under-reporting issue at play”.