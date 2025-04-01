Somalian authorities state that no injuries have resulted from an incident in which a De Havilland Dash 8-400 landed with its nose-gear retracted at Mogadishu.

The aircraft – operating for the United Nations Support Office in Somalia – had departed Mogadishu for Baidoa, about 125nm to the northwest, at 11:16 on 1 April.

But the Somali Civil Aviation Authority says the turboprop’s crew, upon detecting a problem, opted to return to the capital.

It landed with its nose in contact with the runway surface, some 2h 12min after it took off.

“There were no casualties and damage to the aircraft was minimal,” it states.

“An investigation into the incident will be conducted to determine the cause of the nose-wheel failure.”

Mogadishu airport management company Favori identifies the airframe as the Kenyan-registered 5Y-SMJ.

“Teams were on site within minutes, ensuring the safe evacuation of all passengers and crew on board,” it states, adding that the occupants were provided with medical checks and support.

While the runway was temporarily closed, Favori says, it has since re-opened for operations.