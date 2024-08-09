Brazilian carrier Voepass has confirmed that one of its ATR 72 turboprops has been involved in an accident while operating to Sao Paulo Guarulhos airport.

The aircraft had been conducting flight 2Z2283 from Cascavel on 9 August.

Voepass says the aircraft came down in the vinicity of Vinhedo, to the northwest of Sao Paulo. It was transporting 58 passengers and four crew members.

Video images circulating on social media, purporting to capture the occurrence, show an ATR in a relatively flat but rapid left-hand spiral descent.

Voepass has identified the airframe as PS-VPB, an ATR 72-500 variant.

The turboprop, powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127M engines, was originally delivered to Belle Air in 2010.

Voepass says it has no information on the status of those on board, or the circumstances of the accident.

It states that it has “activated all means” to support those involved.

Meteorological data from Viracopos Campinas airport – which lies near Vinhedo – at the apparent time of the accident, around 13:20, indicates reduced visibility and light rain.

But there is evidence of a severe icing warning in effect at the time for parts of the Brasilia flight information region, including the area in which the ATR was flying, covering altitudes from 12,000ft to 21,000ft.

Just one day earlier Voepass, on its social media channel, had been highlighting its all-ATR fleet – which comprises both ATR 72s and 42s – remarking on the models’ ability to operate from short runways and access remote airports.

Voepass also mentioned the type’s “cutting-edge technology” and “reliable safety record”. The carrier was formerly known as Passaredo before it rebranded in 2019.