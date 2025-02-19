Weak radio transmissions and a lack of visibility nearly led to a collision between a Fairchild SA226T Metroliner and Beechcraft A36 Bonanza at Western Australia’s Geraldton airport.

The near collision occurred during clear weather on the morning of 19 March 2024, as the CASAIR Metroliner took off from Geraldton airport’s runway 03, and as the Bonanza took off from runway 14, according to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

While the two runways don’t intersect, they form a Y shape with aircraft departing runway 03 overflying runway 03/21. Moreover, Geraldton is a non-controlled aerodrome, placing separation responsibilities on pilots.

During the incident, which the ATSB categorises as “serous”, the Metroliner (VH-KGX) crossed runway 14 400m in front of the Bonanza (VH-CKX), with a vertical separation of just 250-300ft.

“The ATSB found that, when aircraft were positioned at the thresholds of runway 03 and 14… they will unlikely be visible to each other due to the position of the airport buildings,” says the final report into the near accident.

“Further, they may not be contactable on VHF radio due to potential shielding effects. This resulted in the pilots being unable to verify each other’s position and intentions prior to commencing their take-off.”

While the pilot of a Cessna 172 holding short of runway 14 attempted to assist communications between the two aircraft, the last traffic advice did not address a specific aircraft, only advising that both were holding short.

Following this, both the Bonanza and Metroliner thought it was safe to proceed with take-off. Neither pilot heard the other’s rolling call.

The pilot of a fourth aircraft (a GippsAero GA-8 Airvan) in-line behind the departing Bonanza realised there was a potential conflict and made a transmission to the Bonanza pilot.

“By this time the Bonanza had advanced 100m along the runway, but the pilot did not hear this transmission and continued their take-off,” says the ATSB. “The Metroliner pilot heard the call, however, as they were past their low-speed abort regime, they elected to continue their take-off.”

The Metroliner then cleared runway 14 1sec before the departing Bonanza.

Following the near accident, the operators of the two aircraft – Shine Aviation and CASAIR – highlighted to crews that situational awareness is key. Training and documentation have also been updated. The airport also conducted informal radio checks that indicate VHF shielding is possible.

“Situations may arise where VHF radio communications difficulty is encountered and/or visibility is limited,” says the ATSB.

“In this case, it is critical that pilots take all reasonable measures to verify the position and intentions of known traffic. A third party may be available to assist and when doing so, that party must ensure they accurately relay all relevant information. Where necessary, all involved should actively organise a separation plan.”

There were no injuries among passengers or crew during the incident.