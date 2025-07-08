Swiss is examining an Airbus A220-300 which diverted to Friedrichshafen while en route to Zurich during a cabin smoke incident.

The aircraft had been operating flight LX1413 from Belgrade, with 115 passengers and five crew members, on 7 July.

Swiss says “light smoke development” was visible in the rear cabin and “multiple warning indications” prompted the diversion.

“The crew responded professionally and immediately diverted to the nearest suitable airport,” it adds.

Friedrichshafen is located about 40nm east of Zurich.

The twinjet (HB-JCA) landed safely on the airport’s runway 24, and passengers were able to disembark via stairs.

While the cause of the incident is still under investigation, Swiss says technicians are focusing on the air-conditioning system.

“A connection to previous incidents can be ruled out at this time,” it adds.

Austrian investigators are still probing a cabin-smoke event which forced diversion of a Swiss A220 to Graz last December, after which one of the cabin crew succumbed while in hospital.

This inquiry has yet to draw conclusions but has highlighted damage to the left-hand Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engine.

Swiss has also been the subject of an incident – involving an Airbus A330 in July 2023 – during which cabin crew struggled with using protective breathing equipment.