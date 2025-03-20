Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) will work with US firm Shield AI in its effort to develop artificial intelligence (AI) that can pilot combat aircraft.

On 5 March the company signed a pact with Shield AI and the US firm’s South Korean distributor, Quantum AI, said KAI on 19 March.

KAI will use Shield AI’s Hivemind Enterprise – an AI model that has been tested on other aircraft types – to verify the AI pilot it is developing indigenously.

It believes that using Hivemind Enterprise as a verification tool will help speed up its own efforts.

The Hivemind announcement follows KAI’s recent investment of KRW6 billion ($4.1 million) in GenGenAI, a local AI firm, making it the second largest shareholder with a 9.87% stake.

KAI also has investments in other AI firms such as Konan, which generates AI through large language models, Meisa, which specialises in the analysis of satellite images, and Funjin, which focuses on AI decision making.

The company aims to test its AI model in the FA-50 light combat aircraft as a step to future unmanned aircraft.

KAI also revealed that its AI Pilot, previously referred to as ‘K-AI Pilot’ has been redesignated ‘K-AILOT’ following a national name contest.