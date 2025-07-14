ITA Airways has formed a codeshare partnership with Air Canada as part of the Italian carrier’s entry into Star Alliance.

Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s chief commercial officer, says that the partnership will allow Air Canada passengers travelling to Rome Fiumcino airport to “book and seamlessly connect to 10 popular destinations across Italy, Africa, Israel and Albania”.

”Likewise, ITA Airways customers arriving in Toronto will benefit from access to 10 key Canadian and US cities across our network,” he says.

Air Canada currently operates some 40 weekly flights to Italy.

Work is underway to bring ITA into Star Alliance early next year, which comes as part of its strategic integration into Lufthansa Group.

Joerg Eberhart, ITA’s chief executive, says that its codeshare with Air Canada supports connectivity to North America, its most-important market outside of Italy.

”Moreover, it enables us to offer seamless connections for passengers of Italian origin residing in Canada and the United States, facilitating their journeys to Italy and beyond,” he says.

Linked-itinerary tickets are now available for travel starting on 21 July.

Meanwhile, the carriers will work toward establishing reciprocal earnings and redemption programmes.

Eberhart said in June that ITA is exploring a potential revival of the ‘Alitalia’ brand, which has greater global name recognition.