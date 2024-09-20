Argentine civil aviation regulator ANAC has granted low-cost carrier FlyBondi authorisation to provide ground handling services to other airlines in the country.

The Buenos Aires-based carrier said on 16 September that it is the first airline to receive such an authorisation.

“Since 2018 at Flybondi, we have managed our own handling services in 80% of the airports where we operate,” says chief executive Mauricio Sana.

“Now, we are certified to provide these services to other airlines. This is a huge step towards the growth of the commercial aviation industry in Argentina, by offering a new option to other national and international airlines while consolidating the strength of our operations.”

The services include baggage, cargo and ramp handling – such as push-back procedures, aircraft marshalling and co-ordination and supervision of all operations. De-icing as well as transport of passengers via buses from the terminal to the aircraft and placement of passenger stairs for boarding and disembarcation are also included in ANAC’s certification.

Flybondi has its own handling services at Buenos Aires’ Ezeiza international airport and “in most of the other provinces where it operates”.

Launched in 2018 at a time when government regulations were loosened to allow for a new low-cost sector, FlyBondi operates a fleet of 15 Boeing 737-800s and serves 19 domestic destinations in Argentina, holding 23% market share. The airline also flies to three Brazilian destinations – Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Florianopolis – where it holds a 4% regional market share.

FlyBondi says that 20% of its passengers are people who are flying for the first time in their lives, underlining the massive potential that the Latin American market holds for airlines as populations gain more wealth and the desire to favour faster aerial connections over longer, but generally cheaper, ground-based travel options.

Latin American airline association ALTA says that the average per-capita trips in Argentina is currently 0.58, compared with 2.54 trips per capita in Europe.