US air cargo carrier Atlas Air has found homes for two of its newly delivered Boeing 777-200 Freighters, with plans to operate one each for Etihad Cargo and for Danish freight forwarding and logistics provider DSV.

Atlas Air, a division of New York-based Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, has been expanding its 777F fleet in recent years, having since August of last year received four of the jets from Boeing, according to fleet data provider Cirium.

The company plans to operate one of those new 777Fs for Etihad on routes connecting Abu Dhabi and Madrid, Atlas says on 28 August.

Etihad describes the partnership as an effort to expand its cargo operation “in parallel” with expansion of its passenger-aircraft fleet.

“By aligning growth across both passenger and freighter operations, Etihad Cargo reinforces its ability to meet evolving customer demand, strengthen high-volume trade lanes and introduce greater flexibility across key markets,” says Etihad chief cargo officer Stanislas Brun. “This additional capacity further enhances the reliability and agility of our services, ensuring the delivery of seamless and efficient cargo solutions worldwide.”

Atlas also said on 28 August it will operate another new 777F for DSV, deploying that jet between DSV’s US freight hub in Huntsville (Alabama) and Luxembourg.

“The Huntsville–Luxembourg corridor is a vital trade lane for us, and this new programme ensures we can continue to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across key transcontinental routes,” says DSV senior vice-president Stefan Krikken.

Atlas Air operates an all-Boeing fleet of 82 aircraft, including 61 747s, 10 767s and 11 777s, according to Cirium.