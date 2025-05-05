US low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is partnering with regional carrier Contour Airlines in a deal intended to connect essential air service (EAS) markets with popular leisure destinations.

Describing itself as the second-largest carrier in the US Department of Transportation’s EAS programme, which subsidises flying to small and non-hub airports, Contour on 5 May said that through its new partnership Spirit would “introduce service to major leisure destinations from a number of Contour’s EAS markets”.

”Spirit and Contour’s partnership will significantly expand the utilisation and reach of the airports served,” Contour says, adding that it will provide ground-handling support to Spirit as part of the pact.

The Tennessee-based carrier says it currently serves 22 cities through the EAS programme, and that it will “leverage its deep community ties to cross-market Spirit flights”.

Under leadership of new chief executive Dave Davis, Spirit has been seeking new sources of revenue following its financial restructuring through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. That has included making a push for up-market customers, offering new fare bundles and exploring new mid-sized markets.

“Our new partnership with Contour gives us an exciting opportunity to grow our network and explore low-cost entry into new markets that currently have limited service,” says John Kirby, Spirit’s vice-president of network planning.

Notably, the Trump administration’s recently revealed “skinny” 2026 budget request includes $308 million of proposed cuts to the EAS programme, which would represent a drastic reduction in annual spending.

Contour is partially owned by SkyWest Airlines, flying Embraer ERJ135s mostly in the Southeast USA.