United Airlines will offer customers free wireless internet service on all aircraft in the coming months as it partners with Elon Musk’s Starlink network.

The Chicago-based carrier said on 13 September that customers will have access to high-speed internet service in the air for live streaming, work, gaming, messaging and e-commerce service purposes.

“The new gate-to-gate connectivity will unlock game-changing experiences in the sky at scale that no other major US airline provides,” the company adds.

United expects to outfit “more than 1,000 planes” with Starlink services. Testing is scheduled to begin in early 2025 with the first passenger flights of Starlink-equipped jets planned for later that year.

“We expect to have Starlink wi-fi on all United aircraft over the next few years,” the company adds on its website.

Currently the US carrier uses four internet companies to offer wi-fi service for customers: Gogo for its Embraer and Bombardier regional aircraft fleet in North America, Panasonic on some Airbus narrowbodies and its entire widebody fleet for global service, Thales on most Boeing 737NGs and ViaSat for the rest of its 737 fleet, including Max models, and some select Airbus aircraft.

“Everything you can do on the ground, you’ll soon be able to do onboard a United plane at 35,000 feet, just about anywhere in the world,” says chief executive Scott Kirby. “This connectivity opens the door for an even better inflight entertainment experience, in every seat-back – more content, that’s more personalised.”

In July, United said that its second-quarter profit rose 23% to $1.32 billion on revenue of $13.7 billion, an increase of more than 5% relative to its prior-year quarterly total of $13 billion.