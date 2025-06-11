US regional carrier Silver Airways has ceased operating across its network, including flights in Florida and the Caribbean.

The Hollywood, Florida-based carrier disclosed the decision in a 11 June social media post, which urged customers not to seek refunds at the airport.

“All credit card purchases should be refunded through your credit card company or your travel agency,” Silver says.

Amid an effort to financially restructure the company through bankruptcy, Silver entered an agreement to sell its assets to “another airline holding company”, including its fleet of ATR 72 and ATR 42-600s.

That company “unfortunately has determined to not continue Silver’s flight operations in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean”, Silver says.

Fleets data from aviation analytics company Cirium currently show “no assets listed” for Silver.

The airline had previously disclosed plans to emerge from financial restructuring in the first quarter, after filing for bankruptcy on 30 December with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. It cited debt exceeding $100 million as a major factor in its restructuring effort.

Silver described its bankruptcy filing as a bid to ”ensure a sustainable future” for the company, adding in a note to customers that it was seeking additional capital and planned to emerge “stronger and ready to continue serving” air travellers in Florida and the Bahamas.

The carrier has struggled following the Covid-19 pandemic, however.

In April 2023, the regional carrier narrowly avoided eviction from its main operational base at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport as it owed more than $1.4 million in back rent and late fees.

Then, at the end of March 2024, longtime partner American Airlines ceased allowing its loyalty programme members from earning or redeeming miles on flights operated by Silver.

Silver’s shutdown is a blow for regional aviation in the USA, as it was one of vanishingly few regional carriers that did not operate on behalf of major airlines.